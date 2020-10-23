Duke Energy grant will fund planting of about 5,000 trees

From the Indiana Department of Natural Resources:

Approximately 5,000 native trees will be planted in Indiana state forests, thanks to a $25,000 “Powerful Communities” grant presented by the Duke Energy Foundation to the Indiana Natural Resources Foundation (INRF) and its Indiana Tree Project initiative.



The Indiana Tree Project is a joint effort between the INRF and the DNR Division of Forestry, as well as citizens and businesses throughout the state, to plant new trees and promote healthy forests. A tree planting day will be scheduled in the spring. Volunteers from Duke Energy and DNR will participate in the planting.



“Duke Energy is a great partner to the INRF and DNR,” said Jody Kress, executive director for the INRF. “This grant demonstrates their commitment to conservation and helps us celebrate and preserve Indiana’s natural legacy.”



The Duke Energy Foundation has awarded 19 “Powerful Communities” program grants in Indiana totaling more than $235,000 for important environmental programs to support water quality, conservation, and habitat and forest restoration.



“Trees are an investment in future generations,” said Stan Pinegar, Duke Energy Indiana president. “They help give wildlife a home, they clean our air, and they create beautiful places around us that can be enjoyed for years to come.



“We’re glad to support Indiana’s commitment to reforest the state.”



For more information on how you can become a corporate sponsor, please contact Kress at jkress@dnr.IN.gov or (317) 234-5447.

Featured photo by Valiphotos from Pexels

