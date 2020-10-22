FTC announces new fraud reporting platform for consumers

From the Federal Trade Commission:

The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has launched a new website, ReportFraud.ftc.gov, where consumers can easily report fraud and all other consumer issues directly to the FTC.

At ReportFraud.ftc.gov, consumers will find a streamlined and user-friendly way to submit reports to the FTC about scams, frauds, and bad business practices. The Commission has long encouraged consumers to report these issues to the FTC when they encounter them, whether or not they lost money to the fraud.

“Every time you report scams or bad business practices to the FTC, you’re helping to protect your community,” said Andrew Smith, Director of the FTC’s Bureau of Consumer Protection. “With ReportFraud.ftc.gov, it’s quicker and easier than ever to share your story, and each report helps the FTC, and other federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies, fight fraud.”

One new feature of the site is that consumers who file a report will receive next steps from the FTC with advice on what to do based on their particular report. The FTC has more information available for consumers, including a new video explaining how the site works.

The site takes the place of the FTC Complaint Assistant, and consumers visiting that site will be redirected to ReportFraud.ftc.gov to share their information. The site is also in Spanish at ReporteFraude.ftc.gov.

The Federal Trade Commission works to promote competition, and protect and educate consumers. You can learn more about consumer topics and file a fraud report online or by calling 1-877-FTC-HELP (382-4357).

