Greene County Health Department issues current recommendations

The following advisory is issued to Greene County residents:

The health department continues to surveil an increase in the number of positive COVID-19 cases in Greene County. The cases are not limited to one event or organization, but are contributed to relaxed adherence to COVID-19 safe practices, such as social distancing, wearing a mask, staying at home when you are sick, etc.

Individuals often mistake symptoms of COVID-19 as minor colds and/or allergies, which are indeed turning out to be COVID-19. Please stay at home if you have symptoms and use the free COVID-19 community testing site for confirmation before risking spreading COVID-19 to friends, family and throughout the community. Being vigilant in the practice of COVID-19 safety measures are more urgent during fall and winter as more people congregate indoors. The chart below illustrates Greene County’s increase in cases since fall and the age range of those confirmed, positive.

All residents are urged to proceed with diligence and are cautioned to adhere to the following recommendations:

1. Seniors and individuals of any age with serious chronic medical conditions, who are at increased risk for severe disease should avoid nonessential travel.

2. All should avoid contact with sick individuals and wash their hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not readily available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

3. All should avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth; and, wear a mask in public.

4. If you are sick, please stay at home. Work with family and friends to have food, hygiene and medical supplies delivered until you are well again.

The free COVID-19 testing site is located at the Fairplay-Grant Fire Department, 206 Charlotte in Switz City. Starting at age 1-year and older, the test site is open to individuals with or without displaying COVID-19 symptoms. Register in advance at https://lhi.care/covidtesting or by calling 1-888-634-1116, although walk-ins are welcome.

Alerts and statistics are posted via the Greene County Health Department website’s COVID-19 page at www.co.greene.in.us/health Be well, and stay safe!

