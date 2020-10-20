Ever want to own a real fire truck? Here’s your chance!

From the City of Linton Fire Department:

The City of Linton Fire Department will offer for sale by sealed bid a 1996 Pierce Saber pumper fire apparatus that has been determined to be surplus. Photos below:

The apparatus offers the following, including: 6-man cab with SCBA mounts in the 4 rear seats, a 1000-gallon tank with a fresh pump test on a 1,250 gpm pump in October 2020, top-mount pump, two cross lays, four spare SCBA bottle compartments, a generator on a slide out tray. It offers low mileage and low engine hours, as well.

Any person wishing to bid may do so by sealed bid delivered to the Linton Fire Department, which is located at 230 A Street NW in Linton. The bid envelope should be plainly marked “1996 Pierce Saber bid”, and it should be received prior to 6:00 p.m. on November 9th, 2020. Bids should be at least $25,000, and the City of Linton reserves the right to reject any or all bids. Keep in mind the bid winner will be expected to remove or significantly modify the current graphics on the vehicle to be noticeably different from the City of Linton’s current trucks.

The bids will be opened at the subsequently scheduled city council meeting held at 86 S. Main Street, Linton.

Like this: Like Loading...