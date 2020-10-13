UDWI REMC re-opens lobby to the public

From the Utilities District of Western Indiana REMC:

Effective Monday, October 19, 2020, the Utilities District of Western Indiana REMC will reopen its lobby to the public. Members will be required to wear masks and follow the new traffic pattern in-place for the safety of lobby visitors.

UDWI continues to closely monitor the local and national guidelines and will take additional preventative measures, if future conditions worsen, and update members accordingly.

The co-op closed its lobby on March 19 and it has remained closed for the last seven months. The drive-thru closed the same day and has since reopened as of May 18. UDWI’s goals during the pandemic are to maintain reliable electric service and to keep its members and employees safe. The UDWI Board and staff are committed to maintaining the highest level of service possible during these difficult times.



For members who are not comfortable with paying in-person, UDWI’s other payment options remain available, including:

Postal mail

Mobile application

Night drop-box

Drive-thru window

Automated phone system

Calling the office at 812-384-4446 to speak with a member service representative

