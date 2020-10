Some photo highlights of the 2020 Cross Country Sectionals, including: (1.) Peyton Smith finishing her 3.14 miles and qualifying for a regional place; Smith is the only Miner to advance into the post season; (2.) Payton Landis finishes strong; (3.) Jonathan Hayden on the starting stretch; (4.) Tyler Gordon and Joe Palmer finishing their season on Lavern Gibson this morning.

Featured photo is the start of boys race.

All photos by Austin Gordon Photography

