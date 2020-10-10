Photo highlights of Eastern Greene @ Linton

Some photo highlights from the Eastern Greene @ Linton football game, including (1.) long-time Athletic Director Charlie Karazsia was honored for his years of service to Linton-Stockton athletics; he was pictured here with his family on the field; (2.) Ellie Brewer cheered on the Miners with her pink pom-poms for breast cancer awareness; (3.) Hunter Gennicks looked for a passing opportunity; and (4.) Braymon Lannan looked to go around the offensive line for the tackle.

Photos by Austin Gordon Photography

