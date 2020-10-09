Knights of Columbus Council 6679 resumes bingo this Sunday

The local Knights of Columbus Council 6679, located at 450 E Street NE in Linton, will be resuming bingo this Sunday. The Council explained that they will have bingo on every other Sunday, beginning October 11th. So, Sunday, October 25th will be the next bingo held, followed by every second week thereafter until announced differently.

Play will be a little different, too, they said. For example, there will be no winner-take-all games prior to the regular bingo session. Instead, they will begin the regular session with the speed games at at earlier start time of 5:00PM.

No concessions, such as coffee and popcorn, will be available. Social distancing and sanitation are paramount, the Council stressed. Tables will be marked for seating distances. Those who travel together may sit together, but otherwise they request bingo players to follow direction on seating. Once seated and properly distanced, facial masks may be removed. They ask that masks be worn when moving around the room though.

While not ideal, these changes will allow the reopening of bingo games while still practicing CDC guidelines, adding the Indiana Gaming Commission has required additional planning and safeguards to be in-place during the COVID-19 epidemic. Funds from bingo help several local organizations, as well as many Catholic charities and programs.

Featured photo by Samueles on Pixabay

