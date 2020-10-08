Nearby Brown County State Park launches ‘Peak Leaf Championship’

From the Indiana Department of Natural Resources:

The phones are already ringing off the hook at Brown County State Park asking “When is peak?”



Callers are talking about fall color, of course.



This year, the park asks you to be the judge by voting in its Peak Leaf Championship to find out exactly when the leaves have reached their peak change in color. At the end of October, a single day will be crowned Peak Leaf Champion of 2020.



Every day, a picture will be taken from the exact same spot in the park. That picture will be posted to the park’s story on its Facebook page. In the post you will be asked, “Is this peak?” and you will vote yes or no. Votes will be tallied every day, and the day with the most yes votes, will be the champion.



This competition also you to see the status of leaf change to help to plan your visit to see the park in all of it glory. The leaves have already begun to put on their show. Sign on to Brown County State Park’s Facebook (facebook.com/BrownCountyStatePark) and follow along.



Brown County State Park (on.IN.gov/BrownCountysp) is at 1405 S.R. 46 W., Nashville 47448



To view all DNR news releases, please see dnr.IN.gov.

Brown County State Park, courtesy Indiana Department of Natural Resources

Featured photo by Kadri Vosumae from Pexels

Like this: Like Loading...