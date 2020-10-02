Local Knights of Columbus Fish Fry this evening, October 2nd

The local Knights of Columbus Council 6679 will host a community fish fry this evening, October 2nd, 2020, from 4-7PM from their building located at 450 E St NE, Linton, which is across from St. Peter’s Catholic Church. K of C member, Jerry Price, advised the dinners will be carry-out only this year. Each year, the K of C sponsors the fish fry to help several local groups raise funds from the sales.

On another important topic — When will bingo resume? — Price had this to say, “We are looking at an opening date of October 11. If we accomplish all we need to do at this point, we will open for bingo every other Sunday with no early winner takes all games and no concessions being served.” He explained that although the Governor has placed the State of Indiana to “Level 5” the local Knights are still subject to the State’s gaming laws, which are more restrictive.

