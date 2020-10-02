Sports

High school volleyball highlights – Linton @ Shakamak

The Lintonian
By The Lintonian
Leave a Comment on High school volleyball highlights – Linton @ Shakamak

Here are some highlight from the away volleyball game between Linton vs Shakamak on October 1st, 2020: (1.) Kylie Cooksey, (2.) Jaylee Hayes, (3.) Gentry Warrick, (4.) Sophie Hale, and (5.) Haley Rose.

Photos by Austin Gordon Photography

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: