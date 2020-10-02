Linton-Stockton Miner Band fundraising and senior recognition this year

Hundreds, maybe thousands, of people were upset when news of the cancellation of the Linton Freedom Festival was announced. Perhaps some of the saddest were members of the Linton-Stockton High School Band as the annual Band Stand, held each year during the Freedom Festival carnival, is a major fundraiser for the group. Members of the community were also bummed as they have grown accustomed to supporting the band while enjoying a delicious fish or tenderloin sandwich.

On Saturday, the community can support the band and get a tasty sandwich through a drive-thru Band Stand from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. (or until gone) at the Roy Clark Community Building. For $7, customers can get a fish sandwich or tenderloin sandwich, both served with fries.

In addition, a silent auction will be held inside the Roy Clark Community Building from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

All proceeds from the event will be used to purchase new band uniforms.

Recently senior members of the band were recognized at halftime of a Linton Miner football game for senior night. This year’s seniors include:

· Austin Ball: Band member for 2 years.

· Emma Brinson: Daughter of Jim Brinson and Kasie Brinson. Band member 4 years, dance team 2 years, flag member 4 years and flag captain 3 years.

· Seth Carnes: Son of Janie Wright. Seth has been a member of the band for 4 years.

· Alexia Dyer: Daughter of Hollie Dyer and Joshua Mollett. Band member 4 years, IU Pep Band 1 year, Solo and Ensemble 2 years, Band Secretary 1 year.

· Hunter Earle: Son of Steven and Angie Earle. Hunter has been a band member for 4 years.

· Jonathan Hayden: Son of Mike and Joni Hayden. Band member 4 years, Percussion section leader 3 years, Solo and Ensemble 1 year, Band Vice-President 1 year, and Band Secretary 1 year.

· Ashlyn Hunley: Daughter of Bob Hunley and Dana Winklepleck-Hunley. Band member 2 years, flag team member 1 year and dance team member 3 years.

· Crosby Nash: Son of Jennifer Nash. Crosby has been a band member for 4 years.

· Abigail Jarman: Daughter of Amy and Bill Edwards. Band member 4 years, flag team member 3 years, Clarinet section leader 2 years, Solo and Ensemble 3 years, ISU honor band 1 year and Band Vice-President 1 year.

· Janessa Lanham: Daughter of Andy and Katie Lanham. Band member 4 years,VU Honor band 1 year, Solo and Ensemble 3 years, rifle corp member 4 years and rifle corp captain 2 years.

· Lydia McCammon: Daughter of Doug and Cindy McCammon. Band member 4 years, tenor saxophone section leader 4 years, Solo and Ensemble 3 years, IU Pep Band 1 year, Top Band Student 2 years and Drum Major 2 years.

· Drake McKisson: Son of Scott and Meghan McKisson. Band member 2 years, Solo and Ensemble 1 year.

· Jaden Passen: Son of Curt and Jane Passen. Band member 4 years, Alto Sax section leader 2 years and IU Pep Band 1 year.

· Allec “Flippy” Roach: Son of Karen Maryfield and Tony Massey. Band member 4 years, Percussion section leader 3 years, Solo and Ensemble 3 years, ISU Honor Band 1 year, IU Pep Band 1 year and Band President 2 years.

· Suzie Ronk: Daughter of Ron and De Ronk. Band member 4 years, dance team member 3 years, flag team member 4 years and Flag Team Captain 2 years.

· Alden Swaby: Son of Jeff and Martina Swaby. Band member 4 years, Low Brass section leader 2 years, Pit Band 1 year, ISU Honor Band 1 year, Solo and Ensemble 2 years, Jazz Band 1 year and Band Treasurer 1 year.

· Trevor Templeton: Son of Ricky and Amy Templeton. Band member 4 years, Solo and Ensemble 2 years.

· Gillyan Tumey: Daughter of Brianne and Tom Jerrels and Dustin Tumey. Band member 4 years, rifle corp member 4 years and dance team member 4 years.

· Jaxson Vest: Son of Missy Jewell and Mark Vest. Band member 4 years, Solo and Ensemble 1 year and Band Treasurer 1 year.

