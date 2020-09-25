This week at the Linton Farmers Market (Sat., Sept. 26th)

From the Linton Farmers Market:

Happy Friday Friends!

It’s hard to believe, but Saturday is our last market of the season!

Make sure to come out and stock up on the best fresh local produce, baked goods, teas, soaps, and homemade goodies that Greene County has to offer.

Do not forget if you have any remaining WIC Vouchers or tokens now is the time to use them!

We can’t wait to see you on Saturday!

Vendors Anticipated This Week at the Market:

Braided Branch Bakery – sweet treats

E & J Meats – fresh Beef

Four Flags Farm – maple syrup, breads, eggs, herbs, mushrooms

Ginny’s Country Oven – a variety of baked goods, jams, and jellies

Good Aura Homestead – chicken, herbs, eggs, soap

Morning Glory Farm – fresh meat

Spurlin Homestead – honey, eggs, herbal teas, kimchi

Wagler Family Farms – wide variety of produce and baked goods

Wagler Produce – wide variety of produce

We Made This – soap, scrubs, lotion, wax tarts

Customer Health & Safety Guidelines:

Stay at home if you or someone in your home are sick.

Wash your hands prior to entering the market. A hand washing/sanitizing station will be available at the market entrance. We also encourage customers to wear a face mask.

Always maintain a 6-foot distance from others. Sidewalk chalk or tape will be used to delineate proper distances between customers and vendors, and to guide customers through the market.

Do NOT touch any produce or product. The vendor will hand your items to you.

Limit shoppers to one if possible. A second shopper may wait at the exit to help carry items or a pair of shoppers may separate to pick up items from multiple vendors more efficiently.

Limit socializing. Keep your visit short and do not linger, socialize, or congregate inside the market, so our vendors can serve as many customers as possible.

Keep your visit short and do not linger, socialize, or congregate inside the market, so our vendors can serve as many customers as possible. Wash all produce before eating.

