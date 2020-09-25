Be in the know – Indiana’s hunting and trapping seasons

Many Hoosiers around the state are gearing up for their annual hunts. No preparation would be complete without checking the latest Indiana Hunting and Trapping Guide from the Indiana Department of Natural Resources.



The guide contains extensive information on important dates, bag limits, license requirements and costs, legal hunting hours and approved hunting equipment, and features articles from Indiana DNR professionals. It can be easily downloaded, and a map from the DNR on where to hunt can be found here.



As a reminder, all funds from purchasing Indiana hunting and fishing licenses go directly back to conservation. These proceeds contribute to wildlife management and research, habitat management and restoration, land acquisition, public access, shooting ranges, fish stocking, DNR law enforcement and more. Here is more information on hunting in Indiana.



Click here for a digital copy of this year’s hunting and trapping guide.