Visit Indiana’s “The 20 IN 20 – Natural Wonders”



From Indiana Office of Tourism Development:

From canyons and caves to waterfalls and wildlife, Indiana’s wilderness is simply breathtaking. Visit Indiana’s next #The20IN20 list focuses on the natural wonders of the Hoosier State.

“There’s so many natural features in Indiana to explore,” said Lt. Governor Suzanne Crouch. “These 20 attractions are all great reasons for Hoosiers to see the charm Indiana has to offer.”

See two stunning waterfalls about a mile apart at Lieber State Recreation Area. Cataract Falls is the largest waterfall by volume in the state. The Upper and Lower Falls have heights of around 45 and 30 feet, respectively. Two pre-glacial bedrock ridges buried beneath ancient lake sediments of the Illinoisan developed the falls, making them true natural wonders. See for yourself why voters chose Cataract Falls as Indiana’s best waterfall.

Indiana’s diverse habitats are home to over 400 documented bird species, making it the perfect place for a birding adventure. The Indiana Audubon Society recently created the Indiana Birding Trail, featuring 64 great bird watching locations throughout the state. From the one-of-a-kind migration of Sandhill Cranes at Goosepond to rare bird sightings along with the swamp habitats of Indiana Dunes National Park, the experiences won’t disappoint.

Discover the spectacular world of natural caves in Southern Indiana. The Indiana Cave Trail covers four unique and separate cave systems; Bluespring Caverns, Indiana Caverns, Marengo Cave, and Squire Boone Caverns. All are entirely natural and feature distinct formations and history. You can pick up a passport at any cave. Visit all four and get a stamp to receive a free T-shirt.

“These destinations will capture the attention of both residents and visitors,” said Misty Weisensteiner, director of Visit Indiana. “Share your selfies from any of the lists and post your photos on Instagram with #The20IN20 for a chance to win a giveaway.”

Visit Indiana will randomly draw winners every other month. Winners will receive one of the following custom items: beanie cap, golf umbrella, beach towel or stadium blanket.

Plan your 2020 adventure by completing at least 20 of our 400 must-see Indiana experiences! Find out more about The 20 IN 20 here.

Like this: Like Loading...