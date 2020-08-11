Food

Greene County General Hospital Cafeteria offers curbside meals

The Cafeteria at the Greene County General Hospital continues to offer curbside pickup Monday through Friday for lunch and dinner meals. Each meal is five-dollars ($5) and only cash is accepted. Meals comes with one entree and two sides. Sorry, no substitutions are available.

Simply call 812-798-4203 to order. For lunch the order line is available at 10:30AM with pick up from 11:30AM to 1 PM. For supper, the order line is available at 4:30PM with pick up from 5:00PM – 6:00PM. For the menu, visit Nutrition Services here.

