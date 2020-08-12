A bucket list of places we all should visit

Traveling to beautiful destinations nurtures you from inside out. A sense of satisfaction and a fresh perspective is unlocked. So, it is highly recommended that we all must head out to different places once in a while in order to rejuvenate.

But how about some major travel goals that’ll make you get your packed bags ready?

Let’s have a look at some amazing places that we all should visit before we proceed towards our final journey, a “bucket list” of sorts. Here goes:

Pyramids of Giza, Egypt

The Pyramids of Giza, Egypt cannot be missed at any cost. The exceptional and mighty pyramids find their spot in the “Seven Wonders of the World” so they must definitely make our list too. Earlier in the times when there was no machinery or technology, those people managed to create this mesmerizing wonder, which dates back to 2560 B.C., making the site even more incredible.

The Great Wall of China

Today, China is known to the entire world due to the cheap goods that it produces and exports. But, China is also famous because of the Great Wall of China. It is 21 thousand kilometers long, making it one of the few aspects of the Earth that you can spot from space, they say. If you decide to start your walk from Jinshanling to Simatai, then it will take at least 3-4 hours to complete the entire journey of just 10.5 kilometers of the entire wall, and that seems like a perfect workout session in a beautiful region!

Himalayas

The grand Himalayas are a sight that cannot simply be ignored. The mountainous region is so vast that it spreads to six different countries, namely: India, Pakistan, Afghanistan, China, Bhutan, and Nepal. It looks epic in photographs. So, imagine, how would it look once you check it out with your own eyes!

Plus, in order to experience a serious adrenaline rush, you can also vouch to have climbed mountains in search of adventure.

Stonehenge, Amesbury, England

There is a fascinating and deep mystery regarding this place. People are still awestruck to see giant rocks, set in a much-defined order, even after 4,000 years! While the art was created thousands of years ago, it still feels fresh and intact. People also wonder how the builders of that time managed to move such huge structures, too, a mystery for sure. Aside from the mystery, the sunset over here is reportedly breathtakingly gorgeous, too.

The Great Blue Hole, Belize

Divers managed to find this enthralling spot near Belize. It is basically a submarine sinkhole that is 407 feet deep and over 980 feet wide. So, it is visible if you fly above it. Photographers have captured attractive pictures of this fine-looking wonder that really motivates many to go there. Plus, if you are fond of diving, you can definitely check this place off as one of the top ten spots deemed perfect for diving too.

Bora Bora, French Polynesia

Bora Bora is one of the best travel destinations that seems would literally liberate you if you are tired of your life. There is a huge range of excellent resorts that offer several excursions if you plan to visit this place. The turquoise waters, the clean and white sand beaches, and the stunning surroundings are definitely enough to inspire us all to take trips more regularly. If you accompany your loved ones, the trip will become even more beautiful and picturesque.

Taj Mahal, Agra, Uttar Pradesh, India

India’s most famous monument is none other than the Taj Mahal. It was meant as a symbol of love as it was constructed on the orders of Mughal Emperor Shah Jahan, who dedicated the breathtaking piece of art to his beloved wife, Mumtaz Mahal. Built of marble over 1,000 years ago, it is situated in Agra, India.

The Grand Canyon, Arizona, USA

You need not always travel overseas, though! The iconic Grand Canyon captivates its visitors by portraying a natural and a colorful picture of the spellbinding cliffs. Then, there comes the Colorado River that carves the mountains, depicting a sensational copper color, and forming a charming combination. The mountains hide an exciting history and offer us to spend a riveting time, just by having a glance at the whole scene again and again. Because surely one time can never be enough!

***

With so much craziness in the world today, it is fun to escape the daily grind, even in our own minds. Hopefully,the above-mentioned places have definitely given you the inspiration to travel. Or, at least it keeps your imagination fresh, young, and energetic during these uncertain times.

