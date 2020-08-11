Indiana State Police focusing on school bus safety



From the Jasper Indiana State Police Post:

As the summer break comes to an end, students across southern Indiana are starting their return to school. With that return to school, motorists should expect an increased amount of school bus traffic during the morning and afternoon commutes, and therefore the need to plan those commutes accordingly to allow for extended travel time.

Also to be expected, Troopers with the Indiana State Police Jasper Post will be hitting the roads to watch for school bus stop arm violations. High visibility enforcement will be used to encourage motorists to stop for school buses, and enforcement action will be taken against those that don’t.

The Indiana State Police would like to remind all motorists of the Indiana law concerning school buses, flashing lights, and stop arms.

When approaching a school bus from any direction, which is stopped and has its red lights flashing and stop arm extended, motorists are required to STOP , even on multiple lane highways where there is no barrier or median separating lanes of traffic.

, even on multiple lane highways where there is no barrier or median separating lanes of traffic. Motorists who are on a highway that is divided by a barrier, such as cable barrier, concrete wall, or grassy median, are required to stop only if they are traveling in the same direction as the school bus.

Always be prepared to stop for a school bus and watch for children. Children are unpredictable. Not only is disregarding a school bus stop arm dangerous, it is a serious offense.

The Indiana State Police are committed to the safety of our children and keeping Indiana’s roadways safe through enforcement and education.

