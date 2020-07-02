Who ya gonna call? Original ‘Ghostbusters’ movie returns to local screens this week

Fans of the 1984 classic movie, “Ghostbusters”, will be delighted to know that the supernatural comedy will be hitting local screens this week!
KJB Theaters, owners of several local movie houses including Linton Cinema 3, began showing the cult flick with reduced admission prices on Wednesday.
Originally scheduled to play through Thursday at Linton, the theater recently announced an extended run through Sunday. Ticket prices for Linton Cinema 3 are $3. Children 2 and under are free. Bonus footage of thefourth installment in the “Ghostbusters” franchise, “Ghostbusters: Afterlife”, will also be shown. That film is expected to be released in March 2021.
View local showtimes for Ghostbusters below if you “ain’t afraid of no ghosts”!
“Ghostbusters” Showtimes:
Linton Cinema 3
- Thursday – 6:30pm
- Friday – 7:00pm
- Saturday – 2:00pm
- Sunday – 2:00pm
Star-Lite Drive-IN (Bloomington)
- Thursday – 9:45pm
Indiana Theater (Washington)
- Thursday – 7:00pm
- Friday – 7:00pm
- Saturday – 2:00pm
- Sunday – 2:00pm
Moonlite Drive-In (Terre Haute)
- Thursday – 10:00pm