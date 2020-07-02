Who ya gonna call? Original ‘Ghostbusters’ movie returns to local screens this week

Fans of the 1984 classic movie, “Ghostbusters”, will be delighted to know that the supernatural comedy will be hitting local screens this week!

KJB Theaters, owners of several local movie houses including Linton Cinema 3, began showing the cult flick with reduced admission prices on Wednesday.

Originally scheduled to play through Thursday at Linton, the theater recently announced an extended run through Sunday. Ticket prices for Linton Cinema 3 are $3. Children 2 and under are free. Bonus footage of thefourth installment in the “Ghostbusters” franchise, “Ghostbusters: Afterlife”, will also be shown. That film is expected to be released in March 2021.

View local showtimes for Ghostbusters below if you “ain’t afraid of no ghosts”!

“Ghostbusters” Showtimes:

Linton Cinema 3

Thursday – 6:30pm

Friday – 7:00pm

Saturday – 2:00pm

Sunday – 2:00pm

Star-Lite Drive-IN (Bloomington)

Thursday – 9:45pm

Indiana Theater (Washington)

Thursday – 7:00pm

Friday – 7:00pm

Saturday – 2:00pm

Sunday – 2:00pm

Moonlite Drive-In (Terre Haute)

Thursday – 10:00pm

