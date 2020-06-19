The show will (finally) go on! Linton Cinema 3 reopens tonight

Local movie house, Linton Cinema 3, has announced that they will officially reopen tonight with limited capacity.

The three screen theater has been closed since March 17th due to the state-mandated Coronavirus lockdown but the downtime has allowed time for some significant upgrades as moviegoers will now enjoy new reclining seats that feature adjustable armreasts and cup holders.

In an effort to help control the spread of illness, Linton Cinema 3 has implemented the following guidelines:

The facility will be limited to 50% capacity.

Restrooms will be limited to 2 people per visit and will be sanitized every 15 minutes.

Show times will be spread out to reduce large crowds inside the common areas.

6′ distancing will be required in common areas as well as ticket line and concession line.

Staff is required to wear masks. Patrons are asked to consider wearing masks in common areas.

Because free refills on popcorn and drinks cannot be offered until July 4th, patrons will have the option to purchase a refill (in a new cup for drinks or bag or tub for popcorn) for fifty cents.

Upcoming Showtimes:

Trolls: World Tour – Rated PG (1h 34m)

Friday – 6:45pm

Sat. & Sun. – 3:45pm, 6:45pm

Mon. (6/22) – Thurs. (6/25) – 6:45pm

I Still Believe – Rated PG-13 (1h 57m)

Friday – 7:15

Sat. & Sun. – 4:15pm, 7:15pm

Mon. (6/22) – Thurs. (6/25) – 7:15pm

Movie tickets are $5 and children under 2 are always free.

From Linton Cinema 3:

Featured photo courtesy of Linton Cinema 3.

