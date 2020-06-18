Suspicious activity and pursuit results in a officer-involved shooting incident, Owensburg man arrested

Updated:

Clay County – The suspect in the officer-involved shooting on Wednesday, June 17, 2020, has been placed under arrest. Marion Tanner Joseph Haywood, 23, Owensburg, Indiana, was released from Regional Hospital in Terre Haute early this afternoon and was taken into custody by the Indiana State Police upon his release. Haywood has been transported to the Clay County Jail where he is now incarcerated.

CHARGES:

Possessing, manufacturing, transporting or distributing a destructive device, Level 5 Felony (2 counts)

Resisting law enforcement with vehicle, Level 6 Felony

Domestic battery with a deadly weapon, Level 5 Felony, (Monroe County warrant)

Original news release from the Indiana State Police:

Clay County – Detectives from the Indiana State Police Putnamville Post have been requested by Clay County Sheriff Paul Harden to investigate an officer-involved shooting incident that took place on June 17, 2020, at approximately 3:08 a.m., near Centerpoint, Indiana.

At approximately 2:27 a.m., deputies of the Clay County Sheriff’s Department were requested at a residence near the Clay County and Vigo County line off of State Road 46, reference to a suspicious subject knocking vigorously on a residence door. The subject left the residence before Clay County Deputies could arrive. A short time later, a Clay County Deputy observed a vehicle, meeting the description from the original call, traveling eastbound on State Road 46 near County Road 150 West, at a high rate of speed. The Deputy then attempted to stop the vehicle, and a pursuit ensued, continuing northbound onto State Road 59. The subject in the pursued vehicle began to discard items from the moving vehicle, which would later be discovered as improvised explosive devices.

The pursuit continued onto County Road 100 East and County Road 300 North, in Clay County, where the subject failed to negotiate a turn, traveling off of the roadway. It was at that time that the pursuing Deputy caught up to the vehicle, but the subject had maneuvered the vehicle back onto the roadway and proceeded to drive the vehicle directly at the Deputy. Due to the fact that the Deputy felt his life was in danger, the Deputy then discharged his duty weapon at the subject. The subject continued north on County Road 100 East before stopping and exiting the vehicle, attempting to run on foot. A Clay County K-9 officer was released at that time, and the subject was subdued.

Medical assistance was immediately rendered at the scene. The subject was subsequently transported to Regional Hospital in Terre Haute, with non-life threatening injuries and currently remains hospitalized. No Deputies were injured.

The Indiana State Police Explosive Ordnance Disposal team (EOD) out of Indianapolis arrived on the scene and used K-9 units and special tools to inspect the items within the subject’s vehicle and that were discarded onto State Road 59. Upon reviewing all the information, the EOD team found the discarded items to be active explosives. The EOD team used a device to neutralize the discarded items, deeming the scene safe.

The subject involved has been positively identified as Marion Tanner Joseph Haywood, age 23, of Owensburg, Indiana. Haywood will be placed into custody once he is released from Regional Hospital in Terre Haute, on an active warrant out of Monroe County for domestic battery with a deadly weapon.

Clay County Deputy Hunter Gambil is the deputy involved in this incident. He has been placed on administrative leave, which is customary in officer-involved shooting incidents. Deputy Gambil has one and half years of service to the department.

The investigation is being conducted by Indiana State Police detectives Mike Featherling, Ryan Winters and Jason Schofstall with the assistance of Lieutenant Jeff Hearon, First Sergeant Jason Fajt, Sergeant Sam Stearley, CSI Sergeant Brandon Mullen and CSI Sergeant Michael Organ of the Putnamville State Police Post.

This is an active and ongoing Indiana State Police investigation. There is no further information to release at this time. Upon completion of their investigation, Indiana State Police detectives will submit a full report of the incident to the Clay County Prosecutor’s Office for review and determination of charges filed.

Under the Law, criminal charges are merely accusations and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

Photo: Marion Tanner Joseph Haywood

Advertisements

Like this: Like Loading...