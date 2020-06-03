Online purchasing now available for SNAP recipients in Indiana

Many Hoosiers may opt to have groceries delivered to their homes

From the Indiana Family & Social Services Administration:

INDIANAPOLIS – Beginning today, SNAP recipients in Indiana may use their Hoosier Works EBT cards to purchase groceries online for pickup or delivery at two approved retailers – Amazon and Walmart. SNAP participants are automatically eligible to participate in this program and do not need to apply.

“We have been working with our federal partners to remove barriers and provide safety and convenience benefits for Hoosier SNAP recipients – particularly those who are most at risk for COVID-19 infection and those who are homebound,” said Jennifer Sullivan, M.D., M.P.H., FSSA secretary. “We are pleased to make this benefit available for SNAP recipients in Indiana. While this service will initially and immediately address needs caused by the pandemic, we intend to keep this service in place permanently.”

Currently, Amazon and Walmart are the only Indiana retailers that have been approved for online purchasing by the Food and Nutrition Service of the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Amazon offers online ordering and delivery of groceries to SNAP recipients. Instructions on how to use this service can be found here: https://www.amazon.com/b?node=19097785011&ref_=omps_hra



Walmart offers online ordering and delivery and pick-up options at some stores, while other stores only allow online ordering and pickup of groceries at a designated spot outside the store. Information on online ordering at Walmart can be found here: https://grocery.walmart.com/ Information about delivery of groceries from Walmart can be found here: https://www.walmart.com/cp/express_delivery/3696472 Walmart customer service can be found here: https://wmt-grocery.custhelp.com/app/ask



It is important to note that any delivery fees that may apply to the online purchase may not be paid with SNAP benefits. If SNAP recipients have any problems using their card for ordering, they should call the number on the back of their Hoosier Works EBT card for customer service.

SNAP is the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program and was formerly called Food Stamps. SNAP benefits can only be used for food products and for plants and seeds used to grow food. A full list of items that can and cannot be purchased with SNAP is available here: https://www.fns.usda.gov/snap/eligible-food-items

TANF (Temporary Assistance for Needy Families) benefits, which are also provided via Hoosier Works EBT card, may not be used for online purchasing. Currently more than 680,000 Hoosiers receive SNAP benefits and nearly 13,000 Hoosiers receive TANF assistance.

Hoosiers may apply for SNAP or TANF at https://fssabenefits.in.gov/. They may also call 800-403-0864 for assistance.

