Crane Credit Union closes Linton branch due to COVID-19 exposure

According to a release published earlier today, Crane Credit Union’s Linton branch will temporarily close for professional cleaning and disinfecting due to COVID-19 exposure.

The release does not say if the exposure came from an employee or customer but does explain that the exposure happened sometime on April 11th or after.

The branch will reopen for business on Monday, April 20th.

“While we have taken measures to help prevent the spread of the Coronavirus (COVID-19), we have learned of a risk exposure at our Linton branch location. Due to this exposure, the Linton branch and drive-thru are currently closed for professional cleaning and disinfecting. We tentatively plan to reopen the drive-thru and lobby for scheduled appointments on Monday, April 20th. Linton’s ATM, along with our other branch locations and online and mobile services, remain open and operational. We apologize for this inconvenience.

For members who visited the Linton branch or drive-thru on or after Saturday, April 11th – If you have developed any symptoms, please contact your physician and your local health department as soon as possible. For updates please visit our website or call (800) 692-3274.

Please keep in mind the health and safety of our members and staff is our top priority. Thank you.”

