Glenburn Home issues update on COVID-19 situation

From Sue Sowders, Executive Director and Jean Johanningsmeier, Administrators – Glenburn Home:

Dear Glenburn Home Community Members:

Regrettably, even with all the contingency planning and timely preventative measures we have implemented, Glenburn Home has lost two residents to COVID-19. Please join us in keeping these residents and their loved ones in your prayers as they grieve these terrible losses. They need our support at this difficult time, and Glenburn Home is doing everything we can to be helpful.

Seven (7) other residents have tested positive for the COVID-19 virus. Two (2) of those residents have been admitted to the hospital. The other five (5) residents have been moved to an isolated COVID-19 unit within the facility, where they are being tended to by members of our emergency staff, who have been trained to care for COVID-19 patients.

Five (5) employees of Glenburn have tested positive for the COVID-19 virus and are now under quarantine for fourteen (14) days.We have notified public health officials as required and are following procedures recommended by the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention.

We are taking every step as recommended by authorities to contain the spread. We want to make residents, their families, and our dedicated staff aware of this situation and reassure everyone that we are on top of it.

Developments are changing day by day, minute by minute. Our focus remains on the health and well-being of our community. We must also recognize our team for the concern and commitment they have shown to our residents during this challenging time. Our mission has never been more meaningful.

We ask that our residents and staff do all that they can to support our community by following the recommendations set forth by the CDC:

• Social Distancing/staying home if possible

• Washing Hands for 20 seconds with soap and water

• Self-isolating if showing any signs or symptoms of COVID-19

• Seek medical assistance as necessary

Thank you all for your support. We will provide updates regularly. If you have any questions, please let us know.

Regards,

Sue Sowders / Jean Johanningsmeier

Glenburn Home

812-847-2221

ssowders@glenburn.com / jjohanningsmeier@glenburn.com

Advertisements

Like this: Like Loading...