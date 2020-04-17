Business tax deadlines remain unchanged for upcoming months

DOR clarifies deadlines for Hoosier businesses

From The Indiana Department of Revenue:

INDIANAPOLIS – The Indiana Department of Revenue (DOR) has recently announced several tax filing and payment deadline extensions as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, however, filing and payment requirements and dates for taxes collected by businesses remain unchanged.

All recently announced extensions for state individual and corporate tax filing and payment deadlines are listed on DOR’s Coronavirus web page at dor.in.gov/7078.htm.

Business taxes, including sales, withholding income, food and beverage, county innkeeper’s and heavy equipment rental excise tax remain due on the standard due dates as listed on DOR’s website at dor.in.gov/3344.htm. Interest and penalties will apply if filing and payment deadlines are missed and will not be automatically waived.

Filing on time is critical. After completing the required filing, if a business owner is unable to make a scheduled payment, payment plans are available.

“The DOR team is here to help all Hoosiers continue to comply with their tax filing and payment requirements,” explained DOR Commissioner Bob Grennes. “Ignoring those requirements results in additional penalties and interest that can be avoided by filing on time and reaching out to our team for assistance.”

DOR’s Customer Service Team is available to help answer questions and setup payment arrangements Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., EST.

Customers with questions regarding sales, county innkeeper’s or food and beverage taxes should call 317-233-4015.

Customers with questions regarding withholding income tax should call 317-233-4016.

