Greene County Economic Development Corp, City launch relief fund for businesses

BLOOMFIELD, Ind (April 10, 2020) – Greene County businesses impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic now have the opportunity to receive financial assistance through Greene County Economic Development Corporation and the City of Linton’s newly created Rapid Relief Fund.

The fund can provide small, low-interest loans ranging from $2,500 to $5,000 to help businesses address immediate needs and help offset losses caused by COVID-19.

Businesses must be based in Greene County in order to qualify for the fund—nonprofit organizations are not eligible to apply. Application forms can be found at www.insidegreenecounty.com.

Additionally, a business must:

Be current on financial obligations as of March 1, 2020

Be an existing small business

Have been operating in Indiana long enough to demonstrate financial viability

Be unable to qualify for a standard loan through a bank, credit union, or other nonprofit lending organization

“We are fortunate to be able to help out our businesses in this time of need,” said Greene County Economic Development Corporation Executive Director Brianne Jerrels. “We need to do everything we can to help our local businesses during this time and we have the resources and ability to do so.”

GCEDC and the City of Linton have partnered with Radius Indiana to increase the amount available so more businesses can benefit. The loan fund is receiving a dollar for dollar match through the regional economic development partner, which represents eight counties in southern Indiana.

“Radius has seen the local economic development groups in our region, like the GCEDC, really go all out to support their local businesses during the COVID-19 era, and we’re glad we have a way to be a partner in their efforts. This loan program will hopefully put some much-needed capital in the pockets of the local businesses who are such an important part of their local communities,” said Radius Indiana CEO and President Jeff Quyle.

“We have the people and fundamentals to help our local businesses and I want

to do everything in my power to receive all financial help available to us,” said City of Linton Mayor John Wilkes.

For more information on the Rapid Relief Fund, visit Greene County Economic Development Corporation’s website where you can find updated information and additional programs/resources.

