Chamber, Economic Development Corp. team up to launch COVID-19 resource website

Recently, the Greene County Economic Development Corporation (GCEDC) and Linton-Stockton Chamber of Commerce were approached by The Indiana University Center for Rural Engagement with an offer to help create a central COVID19/Coronavirus resource website for Greene County residents.

That website has now launched after a week of diligent work from various local groups and the Center for Rural Engagement.

According to GCEDC Executive Director Brianne Jerrels, who along with Chamber of Commerce Executive, Cheryl Hamilton, spearheaded the project locally, said the website houses resource information for small businesses, employees, volunteer opportunities and more.

“We are fortunate to have partners like the IU Center for Rural Engagement who offered to create this site for us and other counties in the region. We hope you find this site to be a valuable resource.”, said Jerrels.

The website is not meant to overshadow or supersede announcements from health experts, hospitals, or health departments. Several pieces of information are pulled automatically from official websites to keep information as up-to-date as possible.

Click the link below to visit the Greene County COVID-19 Resources website.

Advertisements

Like this: Like Loading...