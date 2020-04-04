On This Day – April 5th

In the time machine today, we’re going only a short stint back in time to when 1990’s grunge rock was on fire. The new music genre, often called the “Seattle sound” because it was thought to have originated in Seattle, Washington, was a fusion of punk rock and heavy metal, and it played non-stop on the radio airwaves and MTV. Yes, MTV playing music videos was still a thing then, kids.

It was more than just music from bands, such as Alice In Chains, Soundgarden, Stone Temple Pilots, and Pearl Jam though. It was an attitude, a part of culture in America that was burned out with society, frustrated, and filled with a lot of feelings of hopelessness and depression. The generation showed a lack of concern for physical appearance, too. So, the music even influenced the fashion of the time — or the lack thereof — which typically included the disheveled, thrift shop look, as only a t-shirt, faded and ripped jeans, flannel tied around the waist, but feet donning more expensive Doc Martens or Chuck Taylors could give you.

Like most music genres before it, though, the era came to an end — a sad and abrupt end in this case. Most grunge music lovers would agree it died on this day twenty-six years ago. After heavy drug use and multiple overdoses while the world watched him spin out of control, Kurt Cobain died of an apparent suicide on April 5th, 1994.

In his suicide note, he reportedly eerily wrote in part, “better to burn out than to fade away,” a quote from Neil Young’s track “Hey Hey, My My (Into The Black)” and a lyric that haunted him for a long time thereafter, the older musician later admitted.

