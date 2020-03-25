Local musicians take to Facebook to break up monotony of social distancing

With a majority of local citizens being confined to their homes to help curb the spread of COVID-19, several area musicians have taken to Facebook to entertain the masses.

Below we’ve put together a small collection of videos pulled from Facebook for your enjoyment. Many of these musicians are hosting recurring live events so check them out!

If you know of any other Linton-area musicians we should add, please send us a message!

Dusty Miller Band

View the Dusty Miller Band Facebook Page

Tennessee Whiskey Posted by The Dusty Miller Band on Friday, 20 March 2020

Kade Pucket

Visit Kade Puckett’s Facebook Page

Posted by Kade Puckett on Sunday, 22 March 2020

Chris Taylor from The Flyovers

Visit The Flyovers’ Facebook Page

For those interested I have decided to post a praise song every few days. This one is Carry Me Through by Dave Barnes, hope you enjoy! Posted by Chris Taylor on Tuesday, 24 March 2020

