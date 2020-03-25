Local musicians take to Facebook to break up monotony of social distancing

With a majority of local citizens being confined to their homes to help curb the spread of COVID-19, several area musicians have taken to Facebook to entertain the masses.
Below we’ve put together a small collection of videos pulled from Facebook for your enjoyment. Many of these musicians are hosting recurring live events so check them out!
If you know of any other Linton-area musicians we should add, please send us a message!
Dusty Miller Band
View the Dusty Miller Band Facebook Page
Kade Pucket
Visit Kade Puckett’s Facebook Page
Chris Taylor from The Flyovers
Visit The Flyovers’ Facebook Page
