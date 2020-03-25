Linton Police make arrests in recent murder investigation

From The Linton Police Department

OFFICIAL PRESS RELEASE

Incident: Criminal Arrests in Murder Investigation

Date: March 25, 2020

On March 25, 2020, Linton Police Department arrested two individuals related to the March 17 murder of John P. Chapman.

On March 18, 2020, Linton Police Officers responded to an abandoned residence on 1st St SE, in Linton. Upon arriving, responding officers located the body of an adult male, who was identified as John P. Chapman, 46, of Linton, Indiana. Circumstances and a subsequent autopsy determined that John Chapman was the victim of a murder.

The Linton Police Department, led by primary investigator Sgt. Logan Hobbs, was assisted by the Greene County Prosecutor’s Office, the Jasonville Police Department, Greene County Sheriff’s Office, the Indiana State Police and the United States Marshal Service. These officers worked diligently and extensively investigating this murder, which cumulated into arrests tonight.

This evening, Brandon Allen Christopher Lee Criss, 34, of Linton, and a juvenile were taken into custody and booked into the Greene County Jail on charges related to the murder of John P. Chapman.

LPD is requesting anyone with additional information related to this murder investigation to contact the Linton Police Department at (812) 847-4411; or report anonymous tips to Greene County Crime Stoppers at (812) 847-5643 (812.TIP.LINE).

This investigation is still ongoing, and all subjects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

