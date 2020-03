On Wednesday, Susie Leigh of Linton took to the streets with a group of her grandchildren and friends for a “chalk walk” to decorate the Greene Aces neighborhood in Linton.

The “chalk walk” team drew pictures and encouraging messages at the end of driveways to greet property owners.

Members of the “Chalk Walk” crew: MaLee Sparks, Hannah Bradbury, Macy Fidler, Ryleigh Fidler, Wremee Leigh, Wesley Leigh, and Susie Leigh

Click below to a view a gallery of their creative works!

