LPD investigating murder in Southeast Linton

From Linton Police Department:

OFFICIAL PRESS RELEASE

Incident: Ongoing Murder Investigation

Date: 19 MAR 2020

On March 18, 2020, the Linton Police Department received a report of a male subject located at an abandoned house in southeast Linton. Linton Police Officers responded and found the male deceased, surrounded by suspicious circumstances. The investigation is on-going and further details are being withheld for investigative purposes. The identity is not being released until the next-of-kin are notified.

Please respect the fact that the decedents family may not yet be aware of this tragic news when posting to social media.

LPD is requesting anyone with information related to this murder to contact the Linton Police Department at (812) 847-4411; or report anonymous tips to Greene County Crime Stoppers at (812) 847-5643 (812.TIP.LINE).

This investigation is still ongoing, and all subjects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

