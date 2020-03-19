Linton-Stockton School Corp. responds to school closures

From Linton-Stockton School Corporation Superintendent, Dr. Kathy Goad:

Dear LSSC Parents, Guardians and Students,

The announcement by Governor Holcomb to close schools through May 1st, with reevaluation at that time, has taken our breath away. An unprecedented move, but not fully unexpected in the midst of the midst of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

So many questions are lingering and we simply do not have all the answers YET. What we can say for certainty, is this is a temporary moment in time. Uncertain times yes, but time passes, as will this crisis. It is the meantime, the now, which causes much angst for all.

In order to do our part in slowing and containing COVID-19 so we may return to normal sooner than later all Linton-Stockton Schools and offices, along with WRV, will be closed next week, March 23rd – March 27th, during our regularly scheduled Spring Break and the following week March 30th through April 3rd. We then plan to resume eLearning on April 6th for the purpose of providing lessons to cover the critical curriculum standards in order for our students to be prepared for grade advancement, course advancement and graduation. During our shut down no meal service will be provided. Grab and Go and delivery lunch service will resume on April 6th. Information will be sent to parents at a later date to sign up for these meals.

The Governor has suspended all state assessments and a letter from the Indiana Department of Education is attached concerning these tests. Information on AP assessments, SAT, ACT and Accuplacer will be forwarded to students and parents as it is received by our schools. The IDOE will be hosting webinars each Tuesday for the remainder of this crisis to provide schools will the most up-to-date information as possible.

Our technology staff is working hard to develop a plan to improve the delivery of eLearning, including providing WIFI in areas surrounding our buildings. Students who do not have internet access for Chromebooks, will be able to receive paper/pencil packets. More information on this option is forthcoming.

This is a very precarious time for all, especially our seniors, the Class of 2020, who have worked for 13 years to reach this milestone and enjoy the many LSSC traditions. The prom, senior awards night and commencement have all been imagined by our students and their families. We are keeping all options open to salvage these momentous times. In the days and weeks ahead we will make every effort to creatively celebrate our seniors and their years of learning and growing at LSSC. Mrs. Cornelius will keep our seniors informed of any changes of these events.

As a school corporation, we need time to process the news delivered to us today. I have directed our staff to take the next two weeks to be with their families and take care of their own emotional health. We understand the hardships this crisis has brought to your families, like our staff, we ask that you take care of your emotional health during this trying time. We are all MINERS and our resilience will carry us through the difficult times ahead.

Sincerely,

Dr. Goad

Advertisements

Like this: Like Loading...