Jacie Fonderhide

Honors and Activities

Graduated 5th in the class, Phil Harris Scholarship, James M. Brown Scholarship, and the Mount St. Joseph University Merit Scholarship, Top AP English 12 Award. Other awards include Top AP English 11 Student, Top Ceramics Student, Top Spanish 3 Student, Distinguished Honor Roll 4 Years.

Secretary of our National Honor Society chapter, ran track freshman year, and participated in a number of other clubs over the years.

Future Plans

I am going to attend Mount St. Joseph University in Ohio as a nursing major. I want to pursue a career in labor and delivery as well, hopefully getting some experience in the larger hospitals in the college’s surrounding area, before coming home to Indiana.

