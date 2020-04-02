2020 Virtual Commencement

Honoring Linton-Stockton High School’s Class of 2020

(Names are listed in order by when information is received.)

Kryslynn Johnson Choir (4 Years), Junior Civitan.

Chaisey Lyn Wasnidge Academic Honors Club, High Honor Roll, Jr. Civitan, Varsity Volleyball (Libero, Captain), IHSVCA Academic All-State, SWIAC All-Conference, ICGSA All-State second team, All-Greene County Team, All-Herald Times 3rd Team, Invitation to 1A/2A South All-Star tryouts, Sectional Champions (2 years), SWIAC Champions (2 years), Speedway Tournament Champions, Travel/Club Volleyball (Libero, Captain), National Honor Society (Committee Leader), Student Council, Letterman's Club, History Club (Vice President), Spanish Club, JV Volleyball, Taste of Facs Club, Business Partners of America, Band, S.E.E.K Volunteer Group Leader, How Charming Model Ambassador

Is your name missing? Please send us your info!