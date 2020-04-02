Chaisey Lyn Wasnidge

Academic Honors Club, High Honor Roll, Jr. Civitan, Varsity Volleyball (Libero, Captain), IHSVCA Academic All-State, SWIAC All-Conference, ICGSA All-State second team, All-Greene County Team, All-Herald Times 3rd Team, Invitation to 1A/2A South All-Star tryouts, Sectional Champions (2 years), SWIAC Champions (2 years), Speedway Tournament Champions, Travel/Club Volleyball (Libero, Captain), National Honor Society (Committee Leader), Student Council, Letterman's Club, History Club (Vice President), Spanish Club, JV Volleyball, Taste of Facs Club, Business Partners of America, Band, S.E.E.K Volunteer Group Leader, How Charming Model Ambassador

Honors and Activities

Future Plans

I have accepted enrollment at Indiana University. I will be double majoring in Psychology and Criminal Justice and I plan on obtaining a doctorate in Psychology. I have a passion for traveling and plan to study abroad at least one semester. I hope to make the world a safer place by putting my education to use for the study, counseling, and treatment of psychological disorders in criminals. It is my dream to one day be employed by the FBI.

