“Celebrating Small Town Traditions”

The Linton Freedom Festival is an annual celebration of the Linton community. Events include arts & crafts, carnival, live bands, horse-pull, bed races, lip sync contest, Little Miss & Little Mister Linton Contest, Civitan ham & egg breakfast, fireworks display and a parade which means fun for the entire family.

The Linton Freedom Festival Parade is billed as “Indiana’s Largest Independence Day Parade”. The parade will bring nearly 40,000 people to Linton each year to enjoy the floats, bands and clowns. Bring your whole family to help us celebrate this year!



The Linton Freedom Festival taskforce works hard to make these events possible each year and have something for both young and old to enjoy. We hope you’ll join us for the festivities as we celebrate our Nation’s Birthday!

The Linton Freedom Festival is brought to you by the Linton-Stockton Chamber of Commerce.

Click here to download a printable schedule

Photo courtesy of Terry Smith Art & Photography – Linton, Indiana

2019 Linton Freedom Festival – Schedule of Events

Click on venue name for directions/Google Maps Listing

