“Celebrating Small Town Traditions”
The Linton Freedom Festival is an annual celebration of the Linton community. Events include arts & crafts, carnival, live bands, horse-pull, bed races, lip sync contest, Little Miss & Little Mister Linton Contest, Civitan ham & egg breakfast, fireworks display and a parade which means fun for the entire family.
The Linton Freedom Festival Parade is billed as “Indiana’s Largest Independence Day Parade”. The parade will bring nearly 40,000 people to Linton each year to enjoy the floats, bands and clowns. Bring your whole family to help us celebrate this year!
The Linton Freedom Festival taskforce works hard to make these events possible each year and have something for both young and old to enjoy. We hope you’ll join us for the festivities as we celebrate our Nation’s Birthday!
The Linton Freedom Festival is brought to you by the Linton-Stockton Chamber of Commerce.
Photo courtesy of Terry Smith Art & Photography – Linton, Indiana
2019 Linton Freedom Festival – Schedule of Events
|Sat.
|June 29
|Humphreys Park
|Car Show
|9:00 A –2:00 PM
|Various
|Master Gardeners Garden Walk
|10:00 AM – 3:00 PM
|Humphreys Park
Band Shell
|Baby Freedom/Miss Sparkler/Mr Firecracker
|6:30 PM
|Humphreys Park
Band Shell
|Sister Bluebird: Rock and Blues (Geoffrey Gentry & Friends)
|7:30 PM – 9:00 PM
|Sun.
|June 30
|Larry Kinnett Horse Barn (CR200N; look for signs)
|Horse and Pony Pull Contest
■ Pony Pulling Contest
■ Heavy Weight Horsepull
3:00 PM
5:00 PM
|Humphreys Park Band Shell
|Dixie House & Friends: Gospel Music
|7:00 PM – 8:00 PM
|Carrie Taylor: Contemporary Christian Music
|8:00 PM – 9:00 PM
|Mon.
|July 1
|Humphreys Park West Shelter
|Red Cross Blood Drive
|1:00 PM – 5:00 PM
|Humphreys Park Band Shell
|Addiction: Classic Rock
|7:30 PM – 9:30 PM
|Tues.
|July 2
|Humphreys Park East Shelter
|Marketplace
|5:00 PM – 10:00 PM
|Humphreys Park
|Carnival Midway
|6:00 PM
|Humphreys Park Band Shell
|Emulsify: Classic and Modern Rock
|7:00 PM – 9:00 PM
|Wed.
|July 3
|Humphreys Park East Shelter
|Marketplace
|5:00 PM – 10:00 PM
|Humphreys Park
|Carnival Midway
|6:00 PM
|Humphreys Park Band Shell
|Chris Taylor & Friends: Classic Rock
|7:00 PM – 9:00 PM
|Thur.
|July 4
|Linton Fire Station
|Civitan Ham Breakfast
|6:00 AM – 9:00 AM
|Parade Review Stand
|Lee & Holly Marcum Patriotic
Music & National Anthem
|9:45 AM
|N. Main Street & Hwy 54 E
|114th Freedom Festival Parade
|10:00 AM
|Humphreys Park East Shelter
|Marketplace
|1:00 PM – 10:00 PM
|Humphreys Park
|Carnival Midway
|6:00 PM
|Humphreys Park Band Shell
|American Legion Post 22 Presentation of Colors
|7:00 PM
|Humphreys Park Band Shell
|Presentation of Freedom Festival Royalty
■ 2018 Queen/2019 Indiana State Festivals
Queen: Madison Millick
■ 2019 Queen: Crislyn Woods
■ 2019 Runner Up: Isabel Meek
■ 2019 Princess: Emma Brinson
■ 2019 Runner Up Princess:
Makenna O’Bryan
■ 2019 2nd Runner Up Princess:
Karly Smock
|7:05 PM
|Humphreys Park Band Shell
|Lee & Holly Marcum: Patriotic Music and
a Salute to Veterans
|7:15 PM – 8:15 PM
|Humphreys Park Band Shell
|Haywire: Rock and Roll
|8:30 PM – 10:30 PM
|Humphreys Park (for viewing)
|Fireworks
|10:30 PM
|Fri.
|July 5
|Humphreys Park
|Carnival Midway
|6:00 PM
|Humphreys Park Band Shell
|Roy & The Ramblers: Oldies, Classic Rock
|7:30 PM – 9:30 PM
|Sat.
|July 6
|Humphreys Park
|Carnival Midway
|6:00 PM
|Humphreys Park Band Shell
|Little Connie: Good Time Music (John Danner & Friends)
|7:00-9:00 PM
2 comments
All sounds great,except, why do fireworks start so LATE?? Every other towns around does 830-900…when people are still interested..Just saying…
Sounds like lots of fun for everyone!
Wish Greene county or Linton had a community band I sure do miss that kind of music.
Thanks for all your hard work putting this together!!!!