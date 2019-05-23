Cooler, Rainy Weather Delays Crops

Cooler outside temperatures require patience. Lots of rain and cooler temps all over the United States this month may delay many gardeners from transplanting seedlings to the soil.

Plant Seedlings Arugula Young Leaflet Plants

Typically, on Memorial Day weekend, people are ready to transplant and direct sow their melons, pumpkins, tomatoes, cucumbers, and more; however, this year it’s being recommended by gardening professionals to wait at least two weeks past Memorial Day to transplant seedling and to direct sow seeds because it may just be cold enough to hinder seeds in the ground and cause transplant shock in transplanted seedlings.



If you’ve already planted, use some sort of weather shield or solar cone or cap to protect the plants as best you can against the colder temperatures.

Pepper seedlings in plastic cups

Like this: Like Loading...