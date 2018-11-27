Linton-Stockton Family Winter Walk

The annual Linton-Stockton Elementary Winter Walk is coming up quick! According to the Elementary December newsletter, it will be on December 6th from 5:30-8:00pm:

You don’t want to miss Linton Elementary’s Spectacular Family Winter Walk on Thursday, December 6th,from 5:30 – 8:00 PM at the elementary gym and cabin in the woods. Admission is FREE. We will have free hot chocolate, cookies, bounce houses, live music in the cabin, as well the PTO Santa Shop. Dress warm and bring your camera. All friends are welcome, we can’t wait to see you.