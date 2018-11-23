Pleasant Grove Christmas Light Show

Here we are again, nearing the end of 2018, which means that it’s the most wonderful time of the year–when Pleasant Grove Farm starts their annual Christmas Light show!

According to their Facebook page, they started running the light show last night with a partial setup, but hopefully everything will be up soon:

The light show is slated to run from November 22nd to December 26th, 6pm to 10pm every night. After Christmas, they will have a special “Patriotic” show from December 27th to January 1st.

This is always one of my favorite local events to share with my family during the holidays… so here’s a shameless plug from a video I took several years ago. Maybe I’ll need to do an updated version of it this year…

