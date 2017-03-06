3 days ago March 6, 2017Derrick Tennant

March 2017 Health Department Inspection Result

Inspections sent March 3, 2017

Establishment Critical Non Critical Comments
Stanifer’s Twist N Shake 0 2 Fryer area is soiled with food debris, Vent hood above grill needs cleaned
La Fiesta 0 3 Floors in kitchen need repair, Rear door has visible gap along bottom, Scoops are being stored in food product
Linton Moose 0 1 Ice maker has build up of moldy substance
Lyons Petro 0 1 Rear door has visible gap along bottom
Cinco De Mayo 3 2 Uncooked chorizo stored above ready to eat foods, Date and Labeling not thoroughly being conducted, Possible cross contamination occurring at prep cooler, Product is not being properly covered during storage, Facility needs routinely cleaned
Linton High School 0 0 No Violations
Linton Elementary 0 0 No Violations
WRV High School 0 0 No Violations
WRV Worthington 0 0 No Violations
WRV Lyons 1 1 Mice droppings in storage room, Dishwasher not reaching temperature
Open Arms 0 0 No Violations
Bloomfield School 0 0 No Violations
Eastern High School 0 0 No Violations
Eastern Elementary 0 0 No Violations
Casey’s General Store (Jasonville) 0 0 No Violations
Shakamak School 0 0 No Violations
Spot Lounge 2 5 Raw meat stored above read to eat food items in reach in cooler, Hand wash sink is being used for other than hand washing, Items are not properly labeled, Kitchen equipment is heavily soiled with good debris, Unnecessary clutter is in both storage rooms, Food items are stored directly of floor, Facility needs routinely cleaned
Lighthouse Lunch Box 0 0 No Violations
Linton Sav a Lot 0 0 No Violations
Crossroads Café 0 0 No Violations
Pizza Villa 2 0 0 No Violations
Linton Family Diner 0 0 Opening Inspection
Linton Elks 0 0 No Violations

For questions or concerns, please contact the Greene County Health Department.