March 2017 Health Department Inspection Result

Inspections sent March 3, 2017
|Establishment
|Critical
|Non Critical
|Comments
|Stanifer’s Twist N Shake
|0
|2
|Fryer area is soiled with food debris, Vent hood above grill needs cleaned
|La Fiesta
|0
|3
|Floors in kitchen need repair, Rear door has visible gap along bottom, Scoops are being stored in food product
|Linton Moose
|0
|1
|Ice maker has build up of moldy substance
|Lyons Petro
|0
|1
|Rear door has visible gap along bottom
|Cinco De Mayo
|3
|2
|Uncooked chorizo stored above ready to eat foods, Date and Labeling not thoroughly being conducted, Possible cross contamination occurring at prep cooler, Product is not being properly covered during storage, Facility needs routinely cleaned
|Linton High School
|0
|0
|No Violations
|Linton Elementary
|0
|0
|No Violations
|WRV High School
|0
|0
|No Violations
|WRV Worthington
|0
|0
|No Violations
|WRV Lyons
|1
|1
|Mice droppings in storage room, Dishwasher not reaching temperature
|Open Arms
|0
|0
|No Violations
|Bloomfield School
|0
|0
|No Violations
|Eastern High School
|0
|0
|No Violations
|Eastern Elementary
|0
|0
|No Violations
|Casey’s General Store (Jasonville)
|0
|0
|No Violations
|Shakamak School
|0
|0
|No Violations
|Spot Lounge
|2
|5
|Raw meat stored above read to eat food items in reach in cooler, Hand wash sink is being used for other than hand washing, Items are not properly labeled, Kitchen equipment is heavily soiled with good debris, Unnecessary clutter is in both storage rooms, Food items are stored directly of floor, Facility needs routinely cleaned
|Lighthouse Lunch Box
|0
|0
|No Violations
|Linton Sav a Lot
|0
|0
|No Violations
|Crossroads Café
|0
|0
|No Violations
|Pizza Villa 2
|0
|0
|No Violations
|Linton Family Diner
|0
|0
|Opening Inspection
|Linton Elks
|0
|0
|No Violations
