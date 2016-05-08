New Technology Business Opens Downtown

KairoTech Computer Services is kicking off their Grand Opening Week tomorrow at 1:30pm with a ribbon cutting ceremony with the City of Linton Mayor John Wilkes and the Linton Chamber of Commerce.

It has been some time since Linton has had a professional computer and electronics service center. Their website, kairotech.com, lists the services available such as virus removal, file recovery and transfer, secure recycling, parts and software installation, regular PC tune-ups, troubleshooting, and more.

The owner, Josh Dean, has also started posting videos about current technology issues and questions on YouTube.

According to a post on their Facebook page, they’re also giving away a new iPad Mini this week.

The new business should not only be a welcome asset to downtown, but all of Linton and the surrounding communities now that people are able to get service and support without having to drive an hour or more away.