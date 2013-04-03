April 3, 2013November 16, 2016Derrick Tennant Photo: Cine Stage This morning, Linton-based Carr Thomas Construction began removing the stage to the Cine Theater originally built in 1938, which saw many acts over the years, including Captain Kangaroo. Share this:Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window) Related