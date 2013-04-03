April 3, 2013Derrick Tennant

Photo: Cine Stage

This morning, Linton-based Carr Thomas Construction began removing the stage to the Cine Theater originally built in 1938, which saw many acts over the years, including Captain Kangaroo
This morning, Linton-based Carr Thomas Construction began removing the stage to the Cine Theater originally built in 1938, which saw many acts over the years, including Captain Kangaroo.
  • Linda Eslinger

    :`(