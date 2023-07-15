High-speed pursuit leads to Coatesville woman in jail

In Clay County the other morning — more specifically July 12, 2023 at approximately 10:30 a.m. — Indiana State Trooper Andrew Mattern was patrolling in eastern Clay County on US 40 and heard the Clay County Dispatch Center put out a dispatch in reference to a gray 2005 Ford truck that had just been stolen in Brazil. Upon hearing the dispatch, Trooper Mattern immediately observed a truck matching the description traveling eastbound on US 40 near Harmony Road. The Trooper then attempted to conduct a traffic stop on the truck, however the female driver refused to stop and a pursuit ensued.

The truck continued traveling eastbound on US 40, reaching speeds as high as 110 miles per hour, continuing for approximately eight miles. As the pursuit approached the Putnamville State Police Post, several troopers were waiting in the median in order to de-escalate the pursuit. Seeing the waiting troopers, the truck came to an abrupt stop and the pursuit ended without incident. The female driver was immediately taken into custody.

The driver was then identified as Brandi L. DePew, age 36, of Coatesville, Indiana. Further investigation by Trooper Mattern determined that DePew displayed signs of impairment. She was offered the opportunity to submit to a chemical test but refused. Depew was arrested and transported to the Clay County Justice Center by the Brazil City Police Department.

Assisting: Several Troopers of the Putnamville State Police Post and the Brazil City Police Department.

Arrested and Pending Charges: Brandi L. DePew, age 36, of Coatesville

Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated (refusal), Class A Misdemeanor

Reckless Driving, Class A Misdemeanor

Resisting Law Enforcement, Class A Misdemeanor

Auto Theft, Class 6 Felony

All criminal defendants are presumed innocent until, unless proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

Like this: Like Loading...