Bassler: Arts Commission awards $39,000 to Greene, Knox County organizations

From the Office of Eric Bassler, Indiana State Senator:
The Indiana Arts Commission recently announced it is awarding more than $39,000 to nonprofits in Knox and Greene counties.
The money will help provide operating support for artistic and administrative functions.
Groups receiving the money include:
- $4,000 for the Greene County Foundation;
- $8,079 for the Shawnee Theatre of Greene County;
- $11,264 for the Sculpture Trails Outdoor Museum;
- $4,799 for the Carnegie Heritage and Arts Center of Greene County;
- $4,000 for Old Town Players, Inc.;
- $3,200 for Vincennes University’s Shircliff Gallery; and
- $4,000 for the Vincennes Knox Preservation Foundation.
“Congratulations to these organizations, the volunteers and workers who dedicate so much of their time to help make Indiana a beautiful place,” Bassler said in a statement.