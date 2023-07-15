Bassler: Arts Commission awards $39,000 to Greene, Knox County organizations

From the Office of Eric Bassler, Indiana State Senator:

The Indiana Arts Commission recently announced it is awarding more than $39,000 to nonprofits in Knox and Greene counties.

The money will help provide operating support for artistic and administrative functions.

Groups receiving the money include:

“Congratulations to these organizations, the volunteers and workers who dedicate so much of their time to help make Indiana a beautiful place,” Bassler said in a statement.

