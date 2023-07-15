Former AG Curtis Hill announces run for Governor

From the Office of Curtis Hill for Governor:

Recently, Curtis Hill, Indiana’s 43rd Attorney General and former Elkhart County Prosecutor, announced his campaign for Governor in the Republican primary. Curtis’ campaign is already receiving support from leaders across Indiana that want a fresh, conservative perspective, according to his campaign office.

In his statement, as Indiana’s Attorney General, Hill said he ushered in a new era of transparency, efficiency, effectiveness, and executive leadership to a government institution in desperate need of revival. Curtis will bring these standards back to Indianapolis as Governor and will hold lawmakers and government bureaucrats accountable, he noted.

“After much prayer and consideration, I am excited to announce my campaign for Governor of Indiana,” said Curtis Hill. “Hoosiers are hungry for a proven conservative leader with the courage to stand up for the traditional values upon which our Republic was built. Our campaign will emphasize a positive vision for Indiana, restoring faith in our institutions, protecting our children, investing in our law enforcement, prioritizing the rebuilding of our economy and placing the needs of Hoosiers above the manipulation of Washington, D.C.,” Hill said.

The candidate went on to say, “As a lifelong Hoosier, I understand the issues impacting our communities, and I am humbled by the support our campaign is already receiving. We are building a strong coalition of grassroots supporters committed to putting a strong Indiana conservative in the Governor’s Office.”

Like this: Like Loading...