Orscheln to become Tractor Supply in Linton

Tractor Supply Company, the largest rural lifestyle retailer in the United States, announced that the Linton location of Orscheln Farm & Home has begun its transition to Tractor Supply. The initial phase includes rolling out Tractor Supply’s Neighbor’s Club rewards program, which provides a number of enhanced benefits and offers for customers. The Linton store is one of 81 Orscheln Farm & Home locations Tractor Supply acquired in

October 2022. All will be converted to Tractor Supply by the end of 2023.



“Orscheln Farm & Home has been a staple in the Linton community for many years, and we will carry on that commitment as we move forward as Tractor Supply,” said Heather Grogg, Store Manager at Linton Tractor Supply. “While the store’s name and layout may change, our commitment to this community will not. We are excited to serve the Linton area, invest in local organizations and celebrate our shared passion for Life Out Here.”

As part of the rebranding, customers will see new trademark Tractor Supply signage, as well as the arrival of Tractor Supply’s top-tier exclusive brands, including Countyline, Ridgecut and 4health. Customers will also find an expanded assortment of products to further improve their ability to maintain their homes, land and animals. The exceptional people and service the community has come to know will remain unchanged. All current Orscheln employees have been invited to join the Tractor Supply team.

Tractor Supply is a Certified Great Place to Work, the company said, going on to say it has been recognized on Newsweek’s lists of America’s Most Responsible Companies and America’s Greatest Workplaces for Diversity, Forbes’ list of Best Employers for Diversity and earned a perfect score on the Human Rights Campaign Foundation’s 2022 Best Places to Work Corporate Equality Index. The company also offers competitive salaries and an industry-leading benefits package, it included in its announcement.

Those interested in joining the team are invited to learn more at TractorSupply.jobs. During this initial transition phase, customers can join Tractor Supply’s Neighbor’s Club, which enables members to earn points with purchases at any Tractor Supply and Petsense by Tractor Supply location. The Neighbor’s Club program is free to join, and points can be redeemed for rewards, services and more. Members also receive exclusive benefits and offers. More

information is available at NeighborsClub.com. Orscheln’s Grow Rewards program will be discontinued.

More information about this store’s transition:

About Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ: TSCO), the largest rural lifestyle retailer in the United States, has

been passionate about serving its unique niche, targeting the needs of recreational farmers, ranchers and all those who enjoy living the rural lifestyle, for more than 80 years. Tractor Supply offers an extensive mix of products necessary to care for home, land, pets and animals with a focus on product localization, exclusive brands and legendary customer service for the Out Here lifestyle.

With more than 50,000 Team Members, the Company’s physical store assets, combined with its digital capabilities, offer customers the convenience of purchasing products they need anytime, anywhere and any way they choose at the everyday low prices they deserve. As of December 31, 2022, the Company operated 2,066 Tractor Supply stores in 49 states, a consumer mobile app and an e-commerce website at www.TractorSupply.com. In October 2022, Tractor Supply acquired 81 stores from Orscheln Farm and Home that will be rebranded to Tractor Supply by the end of 2023.

