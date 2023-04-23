NWS issues “Freeze Warning” for Greene, many other counties

From the National Weather Service:

A freeze warning has been issued by the National Weather Service (NWS) for the area, which will remain in effect until tomorrow (Monday, April 24th) at 9AM. Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30′ F are expected. This warning is being issued for Greene County, as well as many other counties throughout the State of Indiana.

A freeze warning means that frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing

“Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing,” the NWS stated in a news release.

Featured photo by Photos_by_Ginny from Pexels

