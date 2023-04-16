Vincennes Man Arrested for Reckless Homicide

FROM THE INDIANA STATE POLICE – EVANSVILLE DISTRICT:

In Knox County, an autopsy was conducted on Monday, April 3rd, on Hunter Ravellette, age 18, of Vincennes. The Knox County Coroner’s Office has ruled Ravellette’s preliminary manner of death as homicide and the cause of death as a non-contact gunshot wound to his chest. The toxicology report is still pending.

On Friday night, March 31st, at approximately 10:05 p.m., Indiana State Police and Vincennes Police responded to 409 East Locust Street in Vincennes for a subject with a gunshot wound. When troopers arrived, they located Ravellette in the driveway with a gunshot wound. Despite CPR and first aid being administered, Ravellette was pronounced dead at the scene.

Indiana State Police investigated the shooting incident and forwarded their findings to the Knox County Prosecutor’s Office for their review. On Thursday afternoon, April 13th, the Knox County Prosecutor’s Office filed criminal charges against George Smith, age 18, of Vincennes, for Reckless Homicide, a level 5 felony. At approximately 4:00 p.m. that afternoon, Smith was arrested after he turned himself in at the Knox County Jail.

He was later released after posting bond. The investigation also led to the arrest of a 17-year-old Vincennes male juvenile for Illegal Possession of a Firearm, a Class A Misdemeanor. He is currently being held at the Southwest Indiana Regional Youth Village in Vincennes.

Arrested and Charge:

George Smith, age 18, Vincennes, IN

Reckless Homicide, Level 5 Felony

Investigating Officer: Detective Nick Hatfield, Indiana State Police

Assisting Agencies: Vincennes Police, Knox County Prosecutor’s Office, and the Knox Coroner’s Office

All criminal defendants are to be presumed innocent until, and unless proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

Like this: Like Loading...