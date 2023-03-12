We are picking up where others are slothing

Dear Fellow Lintonians:

Today, I am writing to express my sincere apologies for the lack of work I have been able to contribute to the Lintonian Team over the past several few weeks. As you may be aware, my mom passed away recently, and I have been struggling to cope with the grief and the responsibilities that comes with it.

In the end, I deeply regret any inconvenience or disruption my absence may have caused to the Lintonian Team and the overall organization. Please know that it was never my intention to let down my colleagues or compromise the quality of our work — or fellow Lintonians like you.

God is good, and I would like to assure you that I am doing everything in my power to get back on track and fulfill my responsibilities to the best of my abilities; however, I would appreciate your patience and understanding as I navigate this difficult time with more than just this one loss, but many others.

Thank you for your time and consideration, and please know I remain committed to the success of the team and the overall news organization.

Sincerely,

Christopher M. Wathen, Publisher

Featured photo credit by kalhh from Pixabay

